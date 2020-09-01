South Africa: For Coal Miners, There Is No Escape From Danger

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Eleni Giokos

My personal history is intertwined with mining. My parents brought me to South Africa from Greece when I was just four years old. We settled in a town then known as Witbank, just over 100km from Johannesburg. Today it is known by its Nguni name, eMalahleni, which means 'place of coal'.

I was always struck by the eyes. Red and sunken. Skin covered in coal dust and sweat. Overalls darkened by coal.

I remember the rush after a shift ended. The bread; half loaves handed to hungry mineworkers; the thick dust ingrained into their worn fingers mingling with the crusts. The miners bought half loaves because it was cheaper and it was an easy, filling meal. It would be paired with a traditional fermented drink known as "amasi". I remember the money covered with coal dust.

There was no escaping the town's product - its stark purpose - even then. As children, we would smear Vaseline on to windows to see how quickly the ever-present coal dust would accumulate on them. The smell of sulphur permeated the air - a running joke that our town was a rotten egg and could mask other unpleasant bodily smells.

My mother made frequent...

