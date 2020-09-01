Gambia: Abousy Community for Development Reaches Out to Needy

Former Gambian wrestler, Omar H.O. Saidykhan through his Abousy Community for Development Association recently extended magnanimity with the donation of over 600 30kg bags of rice and 2000 facemasks to needy people and vulnerable households in the Abousy community.

Abousy Community for Development Association was established November last year by former wrestler cum-businessman, Omar H.O Saidykhan.

The association was setup with the sole aim of contributing its quota towards the development of the Abousy Community. Since inception, the association has held series of community cleansing exercises and donated sanitizers and other detergents worth about D150, 000 to the community of Abousy.

Omar Saidykhan, the founder of the association said that he was motivated to establish the association to contribute his quota towards the development of the community to which he belongs.

"I came up with this association as a duty to contribute my quota in the development of my community. I want to stand for them and to also support and be there for each other."

'Doubales' as he is fondly called added that since the outbreak of the coronavirus, things have been very difficult especially for the needy and vulnerable households, which he said, motivated him to come up with such an initiative.

The association, he went on, is also working on numerous projects, such as building a skills center and a mechanic center for the youth of the community to boost their skills.

The former sportsman-turned-businessman indicated that he has on several occasions approached some youth of the community on ways to boost their skills in the areas of mechanic, carpentry and welding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Saidykhan thus called on his fellow businessmen and women to participate more in the development of the country, saying the government alone cannot do it, thus the need for concerted efforts by all.

Assan Jarju, the association's logistical and project coordinator, said that this was not the first time of donating items to the community.

He recalled that they earlier on donated sanitizers and detergents worth over D150, 000 to the community.

"Our association was set up to purposely assist the needy and the vulnerable in the community of Abousy. We are working on other projects in our quest to help the youth and women of the community," he said.

Alagie Colley, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the association through their leader Omar Saidykah for the gesture.

He acknowledged that these kinds of projects are very important for a community especially to a needy community like Abousy

Another beneficiary, Aja Binta Darboe also expressed similar sentiments. The move, she said, would go a long way in ameliorating the living condition of vulnerable households in the area.