Sudan: Kassala Market Plundered and Torched

Kassala — Residents from Kassala told Radio Dabanga that shop keepers have transferred their goods to their homes to keep them safe after the town's main market was plundered and torched on Thursday. Wholesale shops are closed as well.

They also reported an increase of people leaving Kassala and seeking refuge in Khartoum and other states.

Resistance Committees active in Kassala, various communities, and individuals have set up initiatives to provide basic commodities "at regular prices", monitor bakeries that are known for selling bread illegally, and secure the districts.

A joint delegation from the localities Atbara River, New Halfa, and Khashm El Girba arrived in Kassala yesterday to start a peaceful coexistence initiative.

In Khartoum, Kassala activists organised a protest vigil in front of the offices of the Council of Ministers on Saturday, demanding that the newly appointed state governor assumes his duties within 48 hours.

In a memorandum handed to the cabinet, the activists say they demand the dismissal of the Secretary-General of the Kassala government and the Kassala police chief. They want all those involved in the recent tribal fighting to be brought to justice. They hold the state Security Committee accountable for intervening "too late", and further insist that the public prosecution opens a division on 'information crimes'.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok assured the people of Kassala that "the government is working hard to end the culture of violence" in the region. "Ending the sharp divisions between the local communities will be hard and continuous work in the face of the institutional vacuum the country is suffering from."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Saturday, the Kassala government declared the State of Emergency in the state for a period of three months, subject to renewal.

Yesterday morning, security forces began inspecting people at the markets and on the main roads in the districts, and confiscated a number of clubs and edged weapons. The security forces praised the people's peaceful response to the inspections.

Delegations from the Native Administration and the police were informing people about the new procedures. They called for the removal of the barricades on the main roads.

On Tuesday 25 August, tribal fighting broke out when members of the Hadendawa clan attacked a group of Beni Amer, who organised a march in the town in support of their fellow tribesman Saleh Ammar, the newly appointed governor of Kassala. One person was killed and at least 18 others were injured.

The next day, thousands of people ignored the curfew and took to the streets, demanding the speedy arrival of Governor Saleh Ammar to the state. Clashes broke out again and another man was killed. According to several witnesses, the security forces reacted late to the fighting.

For decades, Kassala and its mountainous surroundings have been the most favourite location for honeymoons in Sudan.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.