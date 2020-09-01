South Africa: Women's Month Concluded With Female Law Enforcement Parade in Kimberley

press release

The SAPS, SANDF, Correctional Services and Local Traffic formed part of an amazing female law enforcement parade in Kimberley. The event took place today, 31 August 2020 at about 9am at the N12 South Weigh bridge, just outside Kimberley as part of the closure of Women's Month 2020.

The event was blessed with a purpose of the day that was shared by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, Maj Gen Koliswa Otola. While the Provincial Commissioner for the Northern Cape, Lt Gen Risimati Peter Shivuri addressed the parade on their value and honoured them as women playing an exceptional role in our country, especially during the current Covid-19 Pandemic. He reiterated the great achievements reached by women and called all men to action to care, protect, uplift and respect our women.

A message of support from Regional Commissioner for Correctional Services, Subashini Moodley advising women to keep on advancing in their studies, careers and their lives on a whole and in this reach their dreams.

The keynote address was done by the MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison Ms Nomandla Bloem. The MEC encouraged everyone to keep on advancing and stand together as females. The females appreciated the address by the MEC and immediately went over to a roadblock and achieved many successes.

The entourage all travelled to Campbell and addressed about 61 female scholars from the Aalwyn Intermediate School and relayed personal safety measures and MEC Bloem reminded them of Covid-19 regulations like the compulsory wearing of masks, social distancing and continual sanitizing and washing of hands.

The team also spoiled more than 200 female learners with gift bags containing toiletries and sanitary towels.

The team flagged several awareness and supportive messages that speaks to this year's theme " Generation Equality: Realising women's rights for an equal future."