South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer On Announcement That Climate Change Radio Series Is Finalist in 2020 Eco-Logic Awards

31 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture's (WCDoA) "Die Kwik Styg" Radio Series was recently announced as a finalist in the Climate Change category of Enviropaedia's 2020 Eco-Logic Awards.

Hosted and produced by the WCDoA the series focuses on climate change and its impact on agriculture.

Aired on the SABC Afrikaans Radio Channel, Radio Sonder Grense (RSG), topics are varied and include amongst others, the impact of climate change on land, the importance of environmentally friendly farming, the effect of climate change on vultures and the effect of climate change on the soft fruit industry.

These discussions not only raise awareness, but also highlight the need for measures to mitigate the impact of climate change.

According to the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, the Western Cape will become drier with high rainfall variability, and warmer with an increase in the average annual surface temperature.

Minister Meyer: "Die Kwyk Styg plays a vital role in raising awareness about climate change and its impact. Predictions are that there will be an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, e.g. droughts, floods, fire, and heatwaves. In addressing the impact of climate change, adaptation measures to reduce the vulnerability of the agricultural sector must be put in place."

Meyer continues: "The aim is to promote a climate-resilient low-carbon production system that is productive, competitive, equitable and ecologically sustainable across the value chain."

The winner will be announced on 21 September 2020 - World Peace Day.

