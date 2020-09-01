Somalia: Attorney-General Tightens Noose On Corrupt Officials As Purge Continues

31 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Attorney-General Suleiman Mohammud says several ministries, agencies, foreign missions and banks currently under probe for corrupt dealings.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday the attorney general warned the ministries against corruption and if found they will be convicted and will never hold a public office again.

"All ministry workers should not sign something they doubt and if they are told to sign by seniors they should report the matter to the office of the attorney general," he said.

Mogadishu court last week sentenced nine officials from the four from the ministry health and another four from the ministry of fisheries to jail terms of up to 18 years in prison.

