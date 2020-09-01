Namibia: Health Worker Dies of Covid-19

DEPUTY health minister Ester Muinjangue on Monday afternoon announced the death of a health worker infected with the novel coronavirus.

The health worker - a 59-year-old female from the Swakopmund district - was known to have multiple comorbidities, Muinjangue said.

She recounted that the woman presented to a health facility on 20 August with Covid-19 symptoms and was swabbed for the coronavirus. Muinjangue said the patient's results came out as positive and she remained in a severe state. Her condition deteriorated and she died on Sunday (30 August).

The country also recorded two more deaths linked to Covid-19 - from Nankudu in the Kavango West region, where a 57-year-old man died on Sunday, and Otjiwarongo, where a 45-year-old man died, also on Sunday. This brings Namibia's Covid-19 death toll to 75.

Namibia has recorded 185 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, Muinjangue announced as well. Of these, 97 are female and 88 male. The youngest person newly confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus is five months old and the oldest is 64 years old.

Windhoek recorded the highest number of new infections again with 113, while at Swakopmund 19 new infections were recorded, at Oshakati 12, Walvis Bay 10, Keetmanshoop six, Otjiwarongo five, Mariental four, three each at Onandjokwe, Katima Mulilo and Omaruru, two at Gobabis and one each at Lüderitz, Okahandja, Rundu, Okahao and Eenhana.

Namibia has also recorded another 398 recoveries from the virus, with 387 of the recoveries from Erongo and eleven from Omaheke.

The country has now reported 7 550 confirmed coronavirus infections, 3 327 recoveries and 75 deaths.

The total number of active cases are now at 4 148. Of the active cases, 13 people are in a severe to critically sick condition.