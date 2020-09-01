Namibia: Child Pornography Case Postponed

31 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

A WINDHOEK resident charged with having sexually abused eight under-age boys is remaining in custody after making his second court appearance since his arrest at the end of April.

Johann Maree made his second appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on 40 charges on Friday.

On a request from public prosecutor Sylvia Kauluma, magistrate Ivan Gawanab postponed his case to 4 December for further investigations to be carried out, and ordered that Maree would remain in custody in the meantime.

Maree is charged with eight counts of rape, eight charges of indecent assault, eight charges of committing an immoral act with a child under the age of 16, eight counts of trafficking in persons and eight counts of contravening the Child Care and Protection Act by using a child for sexual exploitation through creating child pornography.

The state is alleging that in the period between 2016 and this year Maree raped and sexually abused eight minor boys in Windhoek.

A police spokesperson reported after his arrest that the Namibian Police had been carrying out an investigation in collaboration with Interpol and the police in the Netherlands and South Africa since last year, in connection with pornographic video recordings of boys that had allegedly been posted to a 'dark web' internet forum that could be connected to a username of Maree.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.