Namibia: Child Pornography Case Postponed

A WINDHOEK resident charged with having sexually abused eight under-age boys is remaining in custody after making his second court appearance since his arrest at the end of April.

Johann Maree made his second appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on 40 charges on Friday.

On a request from public prosecutor Sylvia Kauluma, magistrate Ivan Gawanab postponed his case to 4 December for further investigations to be carried out, and ordered that Maree would remain in custody in the meantime.

Maree is charged with eight counts of rape, eight charges of indecent assault, eight charges of committing an immoral act with a child under the age of 16, eight counts of trafficking in persons and eight counts of contravening the Child Care and Protection Act by using a child for sexual exploitation through creating child pornography.

The state is alleging that in the period between 2016 and this year Maree raped and sexually abused eight minor boys in Windhoek.

A police spokesperson reported after his arrest that the Namibian Police had been carrying out an investigation in collaboration with Interpol and the police in the Netherlands and South Africa since last year, in connection with pornographic video recordings of boys that had allegedly been posted to a 'dark web' internet forum that could be connected to a username of Maree.