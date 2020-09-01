Gambia Registers 68 New Covid-19 Cases

31 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has registered sixty-eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases confirmed in the country, to two thousand, nine hundred and sixty-three.

The country currently has forty-four people under quarantine with one thousand eight hundred and thirty-five active cases and ninety-six COVID-19 related deaths. Two hundred and sixty-one are said to be probable cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said out of one hundred and ninety-nine new laboratory test results received from the Medical Research Council MRCG and the National Public Health Lab NPHL, twenty-one new tests returned undetermined.

"Two hundred and eighty-one new recoveries have been registered, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to date, to one thousand, and thirty-two," he said.

Njai said no one has been taken into quarantine and no new discharge was also made; that the bulk of the active cases, are asymptomatic and as such, are self-isolating at home, pending the manifestation of the symptoms of the disease.

