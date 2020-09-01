Gambia: Dutch Company to Supervise Construction of Presidential Lounge At Banjul International Airport

31 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia O.I.C. Secretariat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure and The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, is pleased to announce the recruitment of Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO) as the consultant for the Design and Supervision of the construction of an ultra-modern Presidential VVIP Lounge at the Banjul International Airport, in preparation for the forthcoming OIC Heads of State and Government Summit in 2022.

Under this agreement, NACO and its Gamban partner, Cityscape of The Gambia, will provide integrated design services for an independent VVIP pavilion for the exclusive use of the President of the Republic and other designated guests. This complex will include presidential lounges, press rooms, protocol offices, security offices, parking lots for the use of passengers arriving and departing the presidential lounge, and roads linking the lounge to the Aircraft Apron.

Additionally, the engineering firm will provide detailed designs and pre-contract services for a period of 23 weeks as well as deliver construction compliance and site supervision duties for 52 weeks.

"The signing marks yet another indication of our logical approach to systematically putting in place an array of infrastructure to ensure a successful hosting of the OIC 2022", says Mr. Yankuba Dibba, the Chief Executive Officer of The Gambia O.I.C. Secretariat.

"The VVIP lounge will give our guests a taste of the experience of Gambian hospitality. It would provide a befitting welcome to the smiling coast of Africa".

The building of a modern presidential lounge at the country's only international airport, ahead of the OIC Summit in 2022, will uplift its image and standards in line with international protocol and high-level reception requirements.

The project will complement ongoing efforts by OICGambia, and The Gambia government, to position The Gambia as a leading conference destination in the subregion. Moreover, like other OICGambia projects, it will create several job opportunities and transfer of knowledge to local firms and individuals.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.