Morocco: Covid-19 - Al Hoceima Gets Screening Laboratory

31 August 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Al Hoceima — The Mohammed V Provincial Hospital of Al Hoceima has been provided with a screening laboratory for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), thus strengthening the health care offer at the level of the province.

The first screening tests for the new coronavirus carried out at this laboratory began on Sunday, with the first results revealed on Monday morning.

This laboratory is in addition to other similar units in the Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima region where Covid-19 screening tests are carried out on a daily basis.

According to the Provincial Health Delegate of Al Hoceima, Mohamed El Yeznasni, the laboratory will bring services closer and reduce waiting times for results for the inhabitants of the province who had, until then, to travel to Tetouan to do Covid-19 screening tests.

The laboratory, set up under the supervision of the provincial delegation of health, as well as biologists and laboratory technicians from the Mohammed V Provincial Hospital of Al Hoceima, will perform more than 100 screening tests per day, El Yeznasni said in a statement to MAP.

