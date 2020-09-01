South Africa: Gauteng Paid for Personal Protective Equipment At Vastly Inflated Prices, Two Iconic Tourism Spots Go Into Survival Mode, While Western Cape Expands Successful Telemedicine Project

Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
A billboard at the top end of Long Street in Cape Town (file photo).
31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Monday, a Scorpio investigation revealed that the Gauteng Department of Health paid at least R500-million above market-related prices for personal protective equipment. Meanwhile, the lockdown has had a lasting impact on two iconic tourism spots in South Africa. And Western Cape plans to expand its project to find and support high-risk residents via telemedicine.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 31 August at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments. Mpumalanga did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

On Monday, a Scorpio investigation revealed that the Gauteng Department of Health had placed orders for personal protective equipment at a cost of more than R500-million above market-related prices. The department spent R1.28-billion on items that could have been bought for R776.5-million in total. Scorpio assessed about half of the department's total expenditure, as more data is yet to be released. As Pieter-Louis Myburgh writes, a quarter of this spend was paid to companies which had been registered as suppliers to the province after the State of National Disaster was declared.

Gauteng Health's deadly R500m PPE rip-off

SA Tourism has said nearly...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
