Nigeria: CBN Pacifies Bank Customers, Reviews Interest On Savings Deposits

1 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Obinna Chima

As part of efforts to pacify bank customers, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reviewed the minimum interest payable on savings deposits as provided in its Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-bank Financial Institutions issued in December 2019.

With this, effective today, interest on local currency savings deposits shall be negotiable subject to a minimum of 10 per cent per annum of Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), as against the 30 per cent it was previously.

The CBN stated this in a letter to all banks dated August 31, 2020, signed by its Director of Banking Supervision, Bello Hassan, a copy of which was obtained yesterday.

The central bank stated that it took the decision because it had noted, "with satisfaction the recent declining trend in market rates in the banking sector following the implementation of policies aimed amongst others, at stimulating credit flow to the real sector."

It added in the three-paragraph letter: "In line with recent market developments, the Bank has reviewed the minimum interest payable on savings deposits as provided in its Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-bank Financial Institutions issued in December 2019.

"Consequently, all deposit money banks are hereby informed that effective September 1, 2020, interest on local currency savings deposits shall be negotiable subject to a minimum of 10 per cent per annum of Monetary Policy Rate."

The apex bank had last December, announced the downward review of charges for electronic banking transactions; review of other bank charges to align with market development and the inclusion of new sections on accountability/responsibility and a sanction regime to directly address instances of excess, unapproved or arbitrary charges.

Some of the major highlights of the Guide to Bank Charges introduced then, included the removal of Card Maintenance Fee (CAMF) on all cards linked to current accounts, a maximum of N1 per mille for customer induced debit transactions to third parties and transfers or lodgments to the customers' account in other bank on current accounts only; reduction in the amount payable for cash withdrawals from other banks' Automated Teller Machines (Remote-on-us), as well as from N65 to N35, after the third withdrawal within one month. Other reductions included then were Advance Payment Guarantee (APG) which is now pegged at maximum of one per cent of the APG value in the first year and 0.5 per cent for subsequent years on contingent liabilities.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.