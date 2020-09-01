Gambian Afro-Beat Star - Jah Cause Releases New Video

Rising Gambian afro-beat star, Jah Cause is again in the limelight with the launch of his much anticipated new video.

Amid serious times that people around the globe are living through due to coronavirus, the music star is busy on his new single, which is expected to officially hit music platforms last Friday 28 August 2020.

The new video titled- 'Veronica' basically talks about how he fell in love with a woman he met for the first time and wanted to talk to her.

In an exclusive with the medium, Jah Cause explained that the new video is all about a girl he met and later came to know as 'Veronica'.

'Veronica is a charming young girl I meet while I was driving my car and wanted to talk to her. She told me to meet her later, but because of the love I have for her, I want her name to be on my letter. After meeting her I started promising that I would do everything for her,' he explained.

On the reason why he dedicated this video to 'Veronica', he explained, is based on real love, he has for these charismatic young girl.

However, the video will be part of his upcoming Extended Play [EP], which is due in the market around December.

The new video, 'Veronica' after the official release will be available on all streaming platforms and major digital outlets, such as Youtube, I-Tunes and Spotify etc.