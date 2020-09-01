Gambia: Tom Saintfiet Welcomes CAF Decision for AFCON Resumption Approval

31 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambia's coach Tom Saintfiet has welcomed CAF Emergency Committee's decision to approve the resumption date for qualifiers of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers originally scheduled for March 2020 were postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which halted many sporting activities across the globe.

The Scorpions of The Gambia were scheduled to play Gabon in a double header in March before the pandemic triggered the postponement of the qualifying campaign, but the Belgian couldn't hide his excitement with the resumption date being confirmed.

In an interview with Esohnasports, the Scorpions head coach expressed delight with the resumption of the AFCON tournament, saying that it is just like a child who got his birthday present.

"It is a long period since last November when we had our last games. We were really preparing everything for March and Covid-19 came. It was a period with lots of insecurity, then getting the news now that there will be qualifiers in November, and some time for friendly matches in October is fantastic news, we are looking forward to that," he said.

According to him, they have started discussing about organizing friendly matches in October to look at their opportunities and consequences. He added that one of the major problems in organizing friendly matches are how to take care of the security of players due to the covid-19.

He highlighted travel and other challenges but said they have started working on the process and are also looking forward to November matches against Gabon which could be very special for all Gambians.

The Scorpions top their Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 Group D with four points leveled with November's opponents Gabon, two more than DR Congo whilst Angola are rooted at the bottom without a point.

Read the original article on The Point.

