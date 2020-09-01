Gambia: 3 in Police Net for Mob Justice

Police in Basse in the Upper River Region (URR) have arrested three people from Darsilameh village in the Sandu District for what has been described as "mob justice". The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspects at the time of gathering the report were detained at the Basse Police Station as investigation into the matters continues.

A source who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity said all the three individuals have been charged with assault causing bodily harm and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are expected to appear in court soon.

Over the weekend, a video of an alleged thief who was tied with robes against a tree and was seriously beaten with the picture making rounds on social media.

Many people including the National Assembly Member for Jimara District took on social media to condemn the act and called on the police to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The principal suspect our source said was nabbed with the other two and are charged with cattle theft.

"I saw a video of someone alleged to have stolen from a particular community in the Upper River Region. The suspect was manhandled by the villagers, with robes tied to his body, filmed and seriously tortured," Alhagie Sowe, the Jimara Constituency lawmaker wrote on his Facebook timeline.

"Such act is against human rights and I condemn it in the strongest terms. I hereby urge people to desist from such practice and to stop taking the law into their own hands. This is unacceptable and the perpetrators should be arrested and dealt with accordingly."

"I hereby call on the office of the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter and prosecute the perpetrators."