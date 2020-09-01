Gambia: 3 in Police Net for Mob Justice

31 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Police in Basse in the Upper River Region (URR) have arrested three people from Darsilameh village in the Sandu District for what has been described as "mob justice". The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspects at the time of gathering the report were detained at the Basse Police Station as investigation into the matters continues.

A source who spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity said all the three individuals have been charged with assault causing bodily harm and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are expected to appear in court soon.

Over the weekend, a video of an alleged thief who was tied with robes against a tree and was seriously beaten with the picture making rounds on social media.

Many people including the National Assembly Member for Jimara District took on social media to condemn the act and called on the police to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The principal suspect our source said was nabbed with the other two and are charged with cattle theft.

"I saw a video of someone alleged to have stolen from a particular community in the Upper River Region. The suspect was manhandled by the villagers, with robes tied to his body, filmed and seriously tortured," Alhagie Sowe, the Jimara Constituency lawmaker wrote on his Facebook timeline.

"Such act is against human rights and I condemn it in the strongest terms. I hereby urge people to desist from such practice and to stop taking the law into their own hands. This is unacceptable and the perpetrators should be arrested and dealt with accordingly."

"I hereby call on the office of the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter and prosecute the perpetrators."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.