Gambia: Rahma Boosts EFSTH With Equipment Worth D0.5 Million

Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul on Friday received equipment worth half a million dalasis from Rahma Gambia Ltd.

The items were donated to promote health care and good service delivery at the hospital. They include a desktop, printer/scanner, drugs fridge, staff lockers, L-shaped bench, stools, UPS, a projector, among other equipment.

At the handing over ceremony in Banjul, Alasan Gent Ceesay, chief executive officer and the founder of the company dwelled on the significance of the gesture. As a business enterprise, he said they felt obliged to support the government, adding that it is part of their corporate social responsibility.

He commended the country's health workers for their tireless effort during these trying times. "We can't be on the forefront; however, we can give a helping hand by supporting the hospital," he stated, while assuring them of their continued support.

As a business enterprise, he went on that they want to generate revenue and profit and are also committed to investing these profits back in the country. He said that the government cannot do it alone, hence it is paramount that we collectively work together in making certain changes within our society.

As the country is witnessing a surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Mr. Ceesay disclosed that there are plans in the pipeline to embark on an ambitious face masks distribution in the provinces, noting the distributions will start this weekend.

Dr. Kebba S. Marenah, head of the Department of Surgery, hailed the donor for their benevolent gesture, while describing the donation as timely. He added that as a department, there vision is to improve in terms of technology hence the donated items will go a long way towards helping them to achieve some of their visions and goals.

Kebba Sanneh, spokesperson of EFSTH, said the donated materials are essential materials and will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges the country's major referral hospital is encountering, while urging others to emulate the donor in supporting the country's health sector.