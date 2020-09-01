Sudan: Al-Burhan Returns Home

31 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan accompanied by the SC Members, Ayish Al-Saed and Raja Nicola returned from Juba, Monday, after witnessing the initial signing of the peace agreement, in Juba, the capital of the Republic of South Sudan.

The signing of the peace agreement between Sudan's government and the Revolutionary Front is expected to make democratic and political change and realize sustainable peace in the country.

Al-Burhan was received, at the airport, by the SC Member, Lt-General, Ibrahim Jaber and the sc Secretary General, General, Mohammed Al-Ghli.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.