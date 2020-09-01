Sudan: Al-Burhan Returns Home

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan accompanied by the SC Members, Ayish Al-Saed and Raja Nicola returned from Juba, Monday, after witnessing the initial signing of the peace agreement, in Juba, the capital of the Republic of South Sudan.

The signing of the peace agreement between Sudan's government and the Revolutionary Front is expected to make democratic and political change and realize sustainable peace in the country.

Al-Burhan was received, at the airport, by the SC Member, Lt-General, Ibrahim Jaber and the sc Secretary General, General, Mohammed Al-Ghli.