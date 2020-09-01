Sudan: Secretary General of OIC Appreciates Signing of Peace Agreement

Jeddah — The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousuf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, has commended the signing today of the peace agreement in Sudan, in Juba.

The Secretary-General has expressed hope with the historic agreement, the Sudanese people will start new life of stability and prosperity, stressing that the parties have proven with the signing of the agreement their raising of the country's to interest above all else.

He appealed to the other parties to enter into serious negotiations with the transitional government with the aim of reaching a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in all parts of Sudan.

He has appreciated the mediation's efforts of the State of South Sudan and the great support that Sudan had received from regional and international partners since the beginning of the negotiations to reach this important achievement.

Al-Othaimeen has asserted the OIC firm position in support of Sudan, commending its great role in the organization, and its efforts to promote Islamic solidarity and joint Islamic work.