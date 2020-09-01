Sudan: Arman - Agreement is Unprecedented and Supports Stable Transitional Period

Juba — Deputy Secretary General of Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North Sector, Yasser Arman, has stressed the need to expand the base of social force which is supporting to the revolution, change, and civil government, boosting to the achievement of a stable transitional period and leading to successful democratic elections.

He said in a statement to SUNA after the signing of the peace agreement in Juba Monday that this agreement should be used for return to the platform for establishment of the transitional period, correcting the several mistakes, and creating a new relation of partnership that is not based on the dispute between the military and civilians, but rather supports the agenda for change and revolution and the goals of the transitional period.

Arman affirmed the importance of reforming, promoting and modernizing the security sector and the Armed Forces so that they benefit from all the human resources of the forces of the armed struggle and the Rapid Support to build a professional army with a new military doctrine that absorbs the diversity.

Regarding the two areas, Arman said that the agreement has provided unprecedented solutions to the issues of the two areas that did not exist since the year 1956.

He pointed out that the two areas will now enjoy the self-autonomy and the right of legislation and adopting a legislative system of government based on the 1973-1974 constitution, indicating that there will be a national commission that has branches in the two areas for the religious freedom.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He hoped that a conference will be held to set the permanent rate of wealth in the two areas, adding that the peace agreement has settled the issue of lands and included merger of the People's Army in an Armed Forces with a new doctrine during a period of 39 months.

Arman said that the peace deal included security agreements for the first time in Darfur, especially with regard to the protection of the civilians, adding that the peace agreement was appreciated by the African Union, the United Nations, the Security Council, the TROEKA countries as well as the internal and international communities and the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers.

He stated that this agreement was unprecedented and would not have been possible without the overthrow of Al-Bashir's regime and the eruption of the December revolution, pointing out that the agreement will give a new image to Sudan, restore the productive face of the rural areas of Sudan and guarantees establishment of a transitional process in which the forces of the armed struggle, the peaceful civil struggle, the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support will participate.