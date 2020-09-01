Sudan: Salva Kiir - Signing of Peace Protocols Is Beginning of Implementation of Agreement

31 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, has stressed during his address to the initialing ceremony of the peace agreement between the Sudan's government and the Revolutionary Front today in Juba, that the signing of the peace agreement does not mean the end but the start of the agreement's implementation.

He noted that the agreement has discussed critical issues including power sharing, wealth sharing, transitional justice, security arrangements, and the return of the displaced persons and refugees to their villages.

He expressed thank of the government and people of Southern Sudan, to the various parties for accepting the call for peace through political dialogue and agreeing to the South Sudan's mediation, he also extended thanks to the international community for opening the door for mediation to solve the Sudan's conflict, especially the United Nations organizations and the IGAD.

President Salva Kiir has called on the head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement- North, Abdul Aziz Al-Hilu, and the head of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Ahmed Al-Nur, to join the negotiating table to reach a peace agreement, reaffirming full readiness of the government and people of Southern Sudan to support the implementation of the peace agreement in Sudan.

