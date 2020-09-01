Sudan: Qatar Welcomes Signing of Sudan's Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The State of Qatar has welcomed the signing with initials of the peace agreement by the transitional government in Sudan, the Revolutionary Front, and a number of armed movements, the capital of the state of South Sudan, Juba.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar has affirmed in a statement, appreciation of the State of Qatar to the sponsorship of the State of South Sudan for the negotiations, expressing hope for the joining of the rest of the factions to the peace process to achieve comprehensive stability in Sudan.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry has expressed Qatar's desire that the agreement would achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people, and their just demands for freedom, peace and justice, stressing its firm stance in support of the Sudan's unity and sovereignty.