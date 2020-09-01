Sudan: EU - Peace Agreement Milestone in Democratic Transition Process

Khartoum — The European Union affirmed that the peace agreement signed today in Juba between the transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) marks an important milestone in the ongoing democratic and economic transition process in Sudan.

The High Representative of the European Union in Sudan, Joseph Borrell, commended in a statement issued today, the role of the mediation and assistance of the state of South Sudan in paving the way for a lasting peace in Sudan.

He added that an agreement that is implemented in good faith and in the spirit of cooperation, can meet the needs and expectations of the Sudanese people for a better life in peace and stability.

The EU has called on the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North - Abdul Aziz Al-Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdul Wahid Nour to join the peace efforts for the benefit of local the communities that deserve to benefit from the ongoing changes in Sudan.

Adding that it is the right time for all Sudanese stakeholders to put aside their differences and search for the country's common good.