Sudan: Al-Burhan - It is Time to End War in Sudan By Addressing Root Causes

31 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, stressed that it is high time it is high time to end the war in Sudan by addressing its political, economic and historical causes.

He pointed out in his address at the ceremony in Juba for the initial signing of the peace agreement between Sudan government and the Revolutionary Front that peace represents the most important endeavor of the government in the transitional period.

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council affirmed that political stability and development can only be achieved by through comprehensive peace, which is stipulated in the constitutional document to end the conflict in all of Sudan.

Al-Burhan directed invitation to the leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo, and the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Al-Nour, to join the peace process.

He affirmed that peace remained a dream of all the Sudanese people, adding that today we have put our feet on the right path to build the homeland and to reach a better future.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.