Sudan: Faisal - Peace Agreement Will Silence Hundreds Thousands Guns

31 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Minister of Information and Culture, the government's spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih, affirmed that the agreements signed today's morning if it has silenced one gun would be enough, while it would silence thousands of guns.

He described this day of signing of the peace agreement in Juba as one of the Sudan's a great days, expressing pleasure over celebrating peace from Juba.

He indicated that the Sudan has turned over a bloody and dark page of its history by this agreement.

The government's spokesman confirmed that the signing of the agreement with a number of armed struggle movements silences hundreds of guns and gives hope for the displaced and refugees who have suffered from conflicts.

He pointed to a remained step with the SPLM led by Abdul Aziz Al-Hilu, and the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdul-Wahid Muhammad Nour, wishing their response to the repeated calls to reach an agreement close this page, and to turn to confront the real problems.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.