Sudan: Faisal - Peace Agreement Will Silence Hundreds Thousands Guns

Juba — The Minister of Information and Culture, the government's spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih, affirmed that the agreements signed today's morning if it has silenced one gun would be enough, while it would silence thousands of guns.

He described this day of signing of the peace agreement in Juba as one of the Sudan's a great days, expressing pleasure over celebrating peace from Juba.

He indicated that the Sudan has turned over a bloody and dark page of its history by this agreement.

The government's spokesman confirmed that the signing of the agreement with a number of armed struggle movements silences hundreds of guns and gives hope for the displaced and refugees who have suffered from conflicts.

He pointed to a remained step with the SPLM led by Abdul Aziz Al-Hilu, and the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdul-Wahid Muhammad Nour, wishing their response to the repeated calls to reach an agreement close this page, and to turn to confront the real problems.