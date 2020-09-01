Sudan: Aggar - Signing of Peace Agreement Is Historical Event

31 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Head of the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement/North, Malik Aggar has described the signing peace agreement as historical event that must be used for building the new Sudan.

Aggar said the agreement must pave the way for unifying the biggest Sudanese social force to achieve the transition, a matter that necessitates the building of a transitional mass capable for unifying civilians and the militants and adopting economic policy for the interest of the marginalized in the rural and urban areas.

"This peace agreement should be based on a foreign policy which supports our people and ends the country's regional and international isolation in the context of serving the higher interests of the country" He said

The SPLM Leader has called for using the security arrangements to protect the civilians in the Two Areas and Darfur with the joint cooperation between the Armed Struggle Movements, Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

He called for giving top priority to improvement of living conditions and the return of the displaced and the refugees to their areas of origin.

"We call on the African and international community to support this agreement and the donors to fulfill their commitments to Sudan Government and the war-affected people" He stressed.

He thanked the great Sudanese people, the glorious December Revolution and the martyrs of the Sudanese revolution through 30 years, who made this historic day by their sacrifices.

