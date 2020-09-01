Sudan: Nomads in West Darfur Demand Peace, Justice and Public Services

31 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Geneina / El Fasher — Nomads in West Darfur organised a vigil in front of the state government offices in El Geneina yesterday. In El Fasher, North Darfur, preparations started for the Constitutional Conference planned to be held in the country.

A memorandum containing 20 demands was handed to the newly appointed civilian governor, Mohamed El Doma. The demonstrators seek peace, disarmament in the region, and neutrality of the regular forces. They also seek an inclusive conference about peaceful coexistence with the participation of all communities in West Darfur.

Displaced and refugees must be able to return to their places of origin, where basic services must be provided, the demonstrators demanded.

The memorandum said that detained nomads must either be released or brought to justice. They want the state government to secure pastures and farms, and provide nomads with basic and public services.

The governor affirmed his government's commitment to conduct a community dialogue in the state. He called the demands presented in the memorandum "legitimate and logical". "We will work to implement what lies in our capacity," he said.

North Darfur

In the North Darfur capital of El Fasher, political forces and civil society organisations launched a campaign in preparation of "an inclusive conference to prepare a permanent Constitution, and to sustain democracy and the peaceful transfer of power".

The campaign was launched at the end of a conference about the procedures and structure of a national Constitutional Conference, which was organised by the Sudanese Development Organisation (SUDO), in cooperation with the British Foreign Office and the Commonwealth Office.

Civil society activist Zahra Abdelnaeem emphasised the importance of setting aside political ideologies and regional identities, and work together for the unity of Sudan "through a Constitution that everyone agrees upon".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.