South Africa: Ramaphosa's Potential Game Changer? Only If There's a Strong Follow-Up

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

Despite what appears to have been breakthroughs at the ANC's NEC meeting, it must be remembered that the recent history of the party is littered with examples of where decisions have been made, but there has been no follow-through.

The decision by the ANC NEC that anyone facing formal criminal charges must step down from both their government and party positions has the potential to be a game changer in the ANC. Coming after such a long and difficult process for the party, it could mark the beginning of real change.

The road to such a moment is still long and very winding, and it will possibly be blocked by the political rockfall of implementation. It should never be forgotten how long it took the ANC to get to this point, to understand what potential dangers could still lie ahead.

The first announcement that Monday night's briefing would be critical was the statement, on ANC media WhatsApp groups, that it would be addressed by all six national officials. While this has happened in the past, it is very rare, and an indication of the need by the party's leaders to show unity.

Then there was the confirmation that Bongani Bongo...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

