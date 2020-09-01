Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Strips Expelled MDC MPs of Their Diplomatic Passports

1 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has moved to withdraw diplomatic passports which had been issued to MDC Alliance legislators who lost their seats following their recall from the house by the MDC-T.

This was announced Monday by Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda.

"As you are aware, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa gracefully extended the facility for all members of parliament to hold diplomatic passports in September 2019," said Chokuda.

"You may recall condition for using the document were linked your tenure of the current Parliament inclusive of your being a serving member of parliament of Zimbabwe.

"Following your recall from Parliament, in accordance with section 129 (1) (k) of the constitution of Zimbabwe, you are, therefore, kindly requested to submit the Diplomatic Passport to the Registrar general's office and retrieve your ordinary passport in accordance with the attendant conditions attached during the issuance of the document."

Reacting to the order, MDC Alliance secretary general Charlton Hwende said he was not going to lose sleep with the withdrawal of the travel documents.

"The problem with ED (Mnangagwa) and his group is that they don't understand us as MDC members," said Hwende, who lost his seat as Kuwadzana East MP.

"We are not driven by money, cars or diplomatic passports, and we are driven by the desire to ensure that our people have a better life.

"We are people centred and people driven."

Since being confirmed by the Supreme Court as legitimate interim president of the main opposition at the expense of Nelson Chamisa, ex-party vice president Thokozani Khupe has flexed her muscles through the recall of several opposition MPs elected 2018 on an MDC Alliance ticket.

