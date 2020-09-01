Sudan: Al-Burhan Holds Important Meeting With RF Leaders

31 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council has affirmed the country's need for peace through which all challenges can be overcome.

Al-Burhan who met, Monday, in Juba, the leaders of the Revolutionary Front following the signing of the Final Peace Agreement called on them to come to Khartoum, immediately, to participate in the Transitional Period.

He announced the readiness of the SC and the Cabinet t make the necessary amendments n the Constitutional Document and the re-structure of all the Transitional Government institutions in the country.

The RF Leaders, on their turn, affirmed readiness to obey the home land call.

