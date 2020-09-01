South Africa: Christiana Police Investigate Two Counts of Murder

1 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in Christiana are investigating two counts of murder after a couple; Diniz Fernandus Da Silva (74) and his wife, Maria Goretta Da Silva (71) were found dead in their store in the early hours of Sunday morning, 30 August 2020.

According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the couple's bodies were spotted by a customer who looked inside of the store through the window after realising that it was already 08:00, but the store has not yet opened. Police were then alerted about the incident and upon arrival, found the bodies lying on the floor with Diniz's hands tied with cable ties.

The motive of the incident is unknown and no one has been arrested. Investigation into the matter continues and police request anyone who may have information regarding the incident, to contact the Investigating Officer, Captain Rene Smith at 082 856 1264 or call Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS App.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.