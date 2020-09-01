South Africa: Christiana Police Investigate Two Counts of Murder

press release

Police in Christiana are investigating two counts of murder after a couple; Diniz Fernandus Da Silva (74) and his wife, Maria Goretta Da Silva (71) were found dead in their store in the early hours of Sunday morning, 30 August 2020.

According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the couple's bodies were spotted by a customer who looked inside of the store through the window after realising that it was already 08:00, but the store has not yet opened. Police were then alerted about the incident and upon arrival, found the bodies lying on the floor with Diniz's hands tied with cable ties.

The motive of the incident is unknown and no one has been arrested. Investigation into the matter continues and police request anyone who may have information regarding the incident, to contact the Investigating Officer, Captain Rene Smith at 082 856 1264 or call Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS App.