South Africa: Covid-19 - Guarding Against the Misuse of Highly Pathogenic Agents

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Talkmore Maruta

There is a need to consolidate global efforts to control and manage highly pathogenic agents like SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19). The legal framework under development by Africa-CDC will address this by assigning government agencies to regulate research activities that include high-consequence pathogens, and to ensure ethical boundaries are not breached.

When SARS-CoV-2 hit the shores of Africa on 14 February 2020 in Egypt, many questions arose, yet there was little scientific knowledge with which to answer them. This knowledge gap spurred researchers into action to determine what type of virus it was, its origins, method of transmission, and how to treat it. It soon became apparent that this was not an epidemic that was just passing by, and questions about vaccines became prominent.

All these issues pointed towards the need for urgent research to guide a response to the epidemic that turned into a global pandemic within four months of the first reported case in China. Ongoing research has been instrumental in generating evidence to inform public health measures like lockdowns, physical distancing, and clinical management of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Research does not always lead to positive results or outcomes, as we would wish; it sometimes gives results that could easily...

