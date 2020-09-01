South Africa: Rowallan Park Man Murdered, Police Seek Suspects

press release

Kabega Park detectives are urgently seeking the community's assistance in tracing two suspects who shot and killed a Rowallan Park man in his house on Monday evening, 31 August 2020.

It is alleged that at about 19:10, Anton Kolesky sent his son 19-year-old son to fetch something from his bakkie. When the teenager was outside, he was confronted by two unknown males. One of them pointed a firearm at him and they escorted him into the house. As they entered, Kolesky attempted to get up from the couch but was shot by the suspects. The suspects fled on foot. Nothing was taken from the house. The motive for the fatal killing is unknown at this stage.

The suspects are two coloured males and one of the male's was tall and was wearing a red jacket and a grey beanie. The other suspect was very short and no other description is available.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the suspects is urged d to contact SAPS Kabega Park on 041 397 6802/6867 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.