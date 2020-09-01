South Africa: Condolences for Late Former Post Office Chairperson

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, has expressed condolences to the family of the late former South African Post Office Board chairperson Zibuse Comfort Ngidi.

Nigidi, who had an LLB degree, oversaw the Post Office during a time when the company supported the Independent Electoral Commission in verifying addresses on the voters' role, thus ensuring that the institution would play a vital role in ensuring democracy in South Africa.

During his board tenure, the Post Office took over the payment of South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grants and it was also at this time that the corporatization of Postbank began.

"As the Ministry we would like to thank Ngidi for his substantial contribution towards the Post Office and the greater South African society. We would like to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and business partners. May his soul rest in peace," Ndabeni-Abrahams said on Tuesday.