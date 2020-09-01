South Africa: Department Provides Clarity On Licence Renewals

1 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Transport has sought to clarify some uncertainties surrounding various licence renewals and expiry deadlines.

According to the directions previously published by the department, the following deadlines were set:

Motor vehicles licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020, were deemed to be valid up until on 31 August 2020.

All learner's licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2020, are deemed to be valid for a period ending on 31 January 2021.

Motor trade number licences, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020, are deemed to be valid until 30 November 2020.

"It must be taken into account that no further extensions will be granted, and those who fail to renew on time will have to pay the applicable penalties or face the necessary repercussions for late renewal," the department said on Monday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.