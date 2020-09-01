South Africa: Standerton Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

press release

All communities serviced by Standerton Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated from the Standerton SAPS Garage at 59 Charl Cilliers Street.

To access the station, the community can call 082 556 5652, Acting Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel Ntombi Xaba or Lieutenant Colonel Buti Mokoena on 082 556 5674 for all emergencies and complaints that will be attended to accordingly.

The telephone lines at Standerton Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the temporary closure. However, service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Wednesday, 02 September 2020.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.