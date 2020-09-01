South Africa: Metpol Building Housing Provincial SAPS Head Office Members Now Fully Operational

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane wishes to inform the public that the Free State SAPS Provincial Office housed at Metpol Building is opened again.

The building was temporarily closed following the detection of positive COVID-19 related cases.

All health protocols have since been followed and affected members were quarantined and isolated accordingly.

All these processes were done through the advice and guidance of the Department of Health officials.

The Provincial Commissioner appreciates communities for their patience and assured them that policing in the province will not be hampered. "Temporary closing of the station/s and police buildings for decontamination is in line with the government's guidelines to manage and control the spread of COVID-19. We urge the community members to continue being patient with us and we can assure them that there are contingency plans in place to ensure that policing in their communities continues during these difficult times", she said.

She also thanked the SAPS members and employees for their commitment during these challenging times and encouraged them to take precautions to be safe at all times.

She concluded by thanking the media for their relentless efforts in informing the community members about prevailing circumstances.