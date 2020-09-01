South Africa: Metpol Building Housing Provincial SAPS Head Office Members Now Fully Operational

1 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Free State, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane wishes to inform the public that the Free State SAPS Provincial Office housed at Metpol Building is opened again.

The building was temporarily closed following the detection of positive COVID-19 related cases.

All health protocols have since been followed and affected members were quarantined and isolated accordingly.

All these processes were done through the advice and guidance of the Department of Health officials.

The Provincial Commissioner appreciates communities for their patience and assured them that policing in the province will not be hampered. "Temporary closing of the station/s and police buildings for decontamination is in line with the government's guidelines to manage and control the spread of COVID-19. We urge the community members to continue being patient with us and we can assure them that there are contingency plans in place to ensure that policing in their communities continues during these difficult times", she said.

She also thanked the SAPS members and employees for their commitment during these challenging times and encouraged them to take precautions to be safe at all times.

She concluded by thanking the media for their relentless efforts in informing the community members about prevailing circumstances.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.