South Africa: Police Officer Amongst More Than 1000 Suspects Arrested During Joint Operations

press release

A 34-year-old police sergeant attached to Tshilwavhusikhu police station is one of the one thousand five hundred and fifty four (1554) suspects arrested for various crimes committed in the Province over the past week. The Sergeant, who is also a detective, was arrested on Sunday morning, together with a security officer for armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery that took place at a Filling Station in Madombidzha on 13 August 2020.

The Sergeant was positively linked with the incident following thorough police investigations. During this armed robbery, three security guards transporting cash arrived at this filling station and one alighted from the vehicle before offloading the money. He was suddenly accosted by one suspect (Police Sergeant) armed with a firearm, who disarmed him of his Service pistol. Another group of about eight (08) suspects emerged and started shooting at the cash van. The suspects thereafter fled in a silver Toyota Hilux. A security guard aged 37, was later arrested in connection with the incident.

All other suspects were arrested during the well-coordinated joint operations that were conducted in all the Districts across the province since Monday 24 August 2020 until this morning, 31 August 2010 and resulted in the recovery of firearms and vehicles and confiscation of dagga, liquor and illicit cigarettes.

The teams comprised members derived from various environments such as the Crime Intelligence, Stock theft, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences, Detectives, POPs, VCIU,K9, Highway Patrol, Visible Policing and Crime Prevention.The operations were conducted jointly with the Traffic officers and members of South African National Defence Force(SANDF).

The suspects are facing charges ranging from murder, rape, sexual assault, stock theft, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of dagga and dealing in drugs, possession of suspected stolen properties, robberies, assault, burglaries, theft, MITP, shoplifting, driving under the influence of liquor, public drinking, possession of illicit cigarettes, illegal Immigration, possession of dangerous weapons, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles, road traffic acts to contravention of the regulations under Disaster Management Act.

Police were able to recover 12 firearms, 126 443 illicit cigarettes, 251 761grams and 32kg of dagga, 32 grams of nyaope drugs, 56 knives, 03 vehicles, 833 891ml liquor. The other properties include groceries, building materials, cellphones, cattle, large amount of cash, computers, laptops, printer and motor vehicle battery,

In another incident, the members of stock theft unit managed to arrest two more suspects believed to be part of stock theft syndicate operating across the province. On Thursday, 27 August 2020 five suspects aged between 27 and 35 were arrested in Bela-Bela after they were caught transporting 07-suspected stolen cattle. Further investigations were conducted and two other suspects aged 32 and 56, were arrested in Mokopane and R31100.00 in cash, 07 cattle and a bakkie with trailer were confiscated. All fourteen (14) cattle were reported stolen at Gedroogte village in Zebediela and were returned to the lawful owner.

The police constable, Ramarumo Tshifhiwa and his accomplice have appeared in Tshilwavhusiku magistrate's court today, 31 August 2020 facing charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was remanded in custody until 03 September 2020 for formal bail application. His accomplice, Matome Rathidili was granted bail of R5000.00. All the other suspects have started appearing before the different magistrate courts around the Province.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended all the members for conducting well-coordinated operations that make it difficult for criminals to operate.