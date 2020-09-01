South Africa: Time for the ANC's Integrity Commission to Bare Its Fangs

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Hoffman

It is interesting to examine the track record of President Cyril Ramaphosa's accusers - Jacob Zuma, Tony Yengeni and Andile Lungisa - and marvel at their ability to retain their membership of an organisation that, on paper, so closely guards its reputation.

The ANC is appropriately and justifiably jealous of protecting its integrity. As a modern political party that has grown out of a principled liberation movement, it guards its integrity fiercely. The ANC has created an internal structure to enable it to do so efficiently and effectively.

According to Rule 24 of the Constitution of the ANC, its top officials and its National Executive Committee may: "... refer to the Integrity Commission any unethical or immoral conduct by a member which brings or could bring or has the potential to bring or as a consequence thereof brings the ANC into disrepute."

The net is cast wide: "unethical or immoral conduct" covers a multitude of sins, some of which do not involve criminality or even illegality in the civil law sense. Indeed, it is possible to be guilty of unethical or immoral conduct without breaking the law in any way.

As the purpose of the Integrity Commission is obviously to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.