South Africa: Time for the ANC's Integrity Commission to Bare Its Fangs

It is interesting to examine the track record of President Cyril Ramaphosa's accusers - Jacob Zuma, Tony Yengeni and Andile Lungisa - and marvel at their ability to retain their membership of an organisation that, on paper, so closely guards its reputation.

The ANC is appropriately and justifiably jealous of protecting its integrity. As a modern political party that has grown out of a principled liberation movement, it guards its integrity fiercely. The ANC has created an internal structure to enable it to do so efficiently and effectively.

According to Rule 24 of the Constitution of the ANC, its top officials and its National Executive Committee may: "... refer to the Integrity Commission any unethical or immoral conduct by a member which brings or could bring or has the potential to bring or as a consequence thereof brings the ANC into disrepute."

The net is cast wide: "unethical or immoral conduct" covers a multitude of sins, some of which do not involve criminality or even illegality in the civil law sense. Indeed, it is possible to be guilty of unethical or immoral conduct without breaking the law in any way.

As the purpose of the Integrity Commission is obviously to...