Namibia: Northerners Defy Virus Restrictions

1 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — Police in the north say there is still a lot of awareness creation to be done to ensure the successful implementation of the curfew regulations imposed across the country since Sunday.

The curfew starts at 20h00 where everyone is expected to be inside.

As of 20h00 on Sunday, there were still a lot of movements observed on the roads in Omusati and Ohangwena regions.

The regional commanders of the three regions echoed that the community needs to be sensitised of the new laws in place as many were found to be in violation on Sunday.

From Sunday's encounter, the Omusati police regional commander, Commissioner Titus Shikongo yesterday took to the streets to educate the public of the new changes.

"We embarked on informing the public via speakers in the streets of the changes in the regulations," said Shikongo.

The commissioner said the police will use all the resources at its disposal to ensure that the public understands before taking action against those found to be wanting.

"We will be warning people, but we expect them to heed to the regulations because we will be taking action against those who do not conform to the regulations," said Shikongo.

In Ohangwena, the regional commander, Commissioner Elizabeth Sibolile said there are a few people who are ignoring the curfew.

However, the police will continue to sensitise the public.

Those who are not in compliance are particularly those whose businesses operate past 20h00.

"We will hold meetings with everyone to ensure that everyone knows what is expected of them," said Sibolile.

