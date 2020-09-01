South Africa/Zimbabwe: Knox Mtizwa in SA Golden Boot Contention

His team Golden Arrows might already be out of contention for the South African Absa Premiership title, but Zimbabwe international striker Knox Mutizwa still has a chance to finish the season with a major individual accolade.

The 26-year-old former Highlanders star is still in firm contention for the prestigious Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot after moving within just one goal shy of South African Premiership's leading marksmen Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile this weekend.

Mtizwa found the back of the net for the 13th time in the league this season in Golden Arrows' 1-4 defeat to Cape Town City on Saturday.

The former Highlanders man scored with a superbly well taken freekick from outside the box in the 74th minute of the clash which ultimately proved to be a consolation goal for his side.

Mtizwa's goal however proved crucial in the race for the Golden Boot in the South African top-flight as it means he is now just a goal behind Mhango and Shalulile of Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park respectively, who are top of the scoring charts on 14 goals with just three matches remaining.

Mtizwa is tied on second position on 13 goals together with Kaizer Chiefs' Samir Nurkovic, Supersport United's Bradley Globler and AmaZulu's Bongi Ntuli.

The Zimbabwean international has been a key figure for Steve Kompela's team this season as they continue to push for a top eight finish.

Arrows sit in the 11th place with 33 points in 28 games.

Mtizwa's scoring form has put him on the radar of some European sides with reports early this year linking him with a move to Turkey before the suspension of football activities due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Mutizwa won the 2015 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot winner with 15 goals with Highlanders before sealing a move to South African football initially with Bidvest Wits.

He has also recently established himself as a key member of the Zimbabwe Warriors squad.