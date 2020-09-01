South Africa: Xenophobic Attacks - 'We Expect It At Least Once a Year' - Like Christmas

1 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Eyasu Mengistu

Xenophobic or Afro-phobic attacks are as regular as Christmas for refugees in South Africa. We have to expect it to happen at least once a year.

According to an article in New Frame, residents of areas in Thokoza, South Johannesburg, cited frustration about their own mass unemployment to justify evicting migrant neighbours and burning their property in the streets. It was reported that 124 spaza shops, stalls and other businesses in the area were either damaged or looted. Some community members go door to door chanting "we are sanitising" as if being a migrant is a virus now.

I believe the virus in South Africa is not an immigrant. The virus is corruption. It is a shame and disgrace to hear these words from our community members. This is a seriously deadly slogan that can even destroy the nation.

There are lots of misunderstood issues, perceptions and misguided judgments: like when you see any Asian anywhere in the country, he/she is a foreigner, when you see a Muslim, he/she is a foreigner, when you see drug dealer, he is a foreigner.

This is a threat which actually may lead to loss of many innocent lives and properties....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

