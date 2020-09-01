Nigeria: Abuja Trip - Arthur Eze Faults Ngige On Call to Banish Him, 12 Anambra Monarchs

1 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State -born billionaire and oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze has taken a swipe at the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige for calling on Governor Willie Obiano to banish him and the 12 suspended traditional rulers who travelled to Abuja to see President Buhari without clearance from the Anambra State government.

Ngige's monarch, Igwe Mac Anthony Okonkwo of Alor who has been at loggerheads with the minister, was among the suspended traditional rulers.

Igwe Okonkwo had since apologized to Obiano, but Ngige, at the weekend, urged Obiano to banish him and the person who facilitated the monarchs' trip to Abuja.

Head of Arthur Eze's media, Mr. Okechukwu Okpala in a statement yesterday said: "The attention of the media directorate to the foremost philanthropist, industrialist, business mogul and oil merchant, Prince Arthur Eze has been drawn to a call by Dr Chris Ngigie of Alor town, who is the minister for labour and employment.

"One wonders how a minister and a former governor can start calling on a state governor to banish traditional rulers whose only offence is that they took a trip to Abuja to commend his boss, the president, for the magnificent jobs he is doing for the people of their geo-political zone.

"Dr Ngige as a minister did not take time to study the underground colourations given to the trip for political reasons by the state govt.

"Accepted is the fact that he has been involved in serious traditional leadership crisis in his community over the Igweship, but this should not becloud his sense of judgement to make calls that has no legal or constitutional backing.

"As a minister, Dr Ngige ought to know that no section of the Nigerian constitution empowers a state governor to banish or trample on the fundamental human right of any Nigerian citizen as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

"Any governor that attempts to heed to Dr Ngige's call, certainly should be taking an action that is against the letters and spirit of the Nigerian constitution."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.