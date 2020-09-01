Nigeria: Edo 2020 - APC Raises Alarm Over Unjust Arrest, Assault of Member in Okpella

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has raised alarm over the unjust arrest and assault of its member, Engineer Abdul Ganiyu, by security officials in Okpella over what the party termed as unfounded allegations levelled against him by the PDP.

The APC claims Engineer Abdul Ganiyu and members of his family suffered inhumane treatment at the hands of security officials who acted on false allegations levelled against him by members of the PDP.

In a statement, the Chairman of the APC media campaign council, John Mayaki, said it is unfortunate the Police continues to fall prey to the antics of the PDP who he claims are in the habit of blaming orchestrated violence on others.

"Engineer Abdul Ganiyu and members of his family were making their way to their homes when they were stopped and assaulted by security officials who were acting on a false tip from Governor Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy Philip Shaibu and members of the PDP.

"These PDP members, working in cahoots with the Deputy Governor Mr. Philip Shaibu, had characteristically fomented trouble in Okpella but kept up with their usual antics of blaming the violence on others with a swift sos call to the Police, demanding the arrest of Engineer Abdul Ganiyu.

"The expectation is that the Police would treat such allegations with utmost caution and at least uphold the presumption of innocence, but we were shocked to learn of the brutalization of Engineer Abdul Ganiyu and innocent members of his family.

"After the illegal assault, the cars they were travelling in, which the PDP members had alleged was full of arms, were searched and nothing incriminating was found in them. Yet, the Police proceeded to deny Engineer Abdul Ganiyu his freedom, holding on to the words of a biased party as evidence of wrongdoing. Certainly, this is a perversion of justice and an unfortunate trend that we will no longer tolerate.

"We know that the Governor and his Deputy have increased their pressure on the Police to turn a blind eye while their armed thugs go on rampage, but routinely harass and lock up those suspected to be loyal to the APC with the hope of decimating our support base and scaring away our followers from the state.

"But we had hoped that the Police would exercise its right and independence to act in accordance with the law and its well-known ethical guidelines of fairness to all and commitment to justice. We are however concerned with recent happenings.

"We demand the immediate release of Engineer Abdul Ganiyu and urge the Police to act on all the petitions we have forwarded to it with proofs of violence sponsored and carried out by PDP and its army of recruited thugs."

Vanguard News Nigeria