Liberia: LRA Customs Turns Over Counterfeit Medicines to LMHRA

1 September 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Reuben Sei Waylaun

The Customs Department of The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has turned over to the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) a huge consignment of pharmaceutical productsillegally imported

The pharmaceutical products were intercepted by Customs Anti-Smuggling Officers along the Somalia Drive following a tip-off.

According to a Customs investigation report, the assorted pharmaceutical products were smuggled into country through the Guinea, Ganta Border. The report further stated that the assorted medicines were concealed in twelve (12) jomo size boxes under other goods being legally imported.

The assorted medicines include Pain killer, Multi Vitamin, Cold Caps, Amoxicillin among others and is valued at over Five Thousand United States Dollars (US$5,000).

Presenting the seized medicines to the LMHRA, LRA Manager of Anti-Smuggling & Investigation Unit (ASIU), MasuFahnbulleh said the Authority will remain steadfast in ensuring effective border security and protection under its border management strategy.

He disclosed that the importer identified as AbdullaiKamara without permit imported and smuggled the assorted medicines into Liberia.

For his part, the Deputy Inspector General of the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHPRA), Director Thomas Kokulo, thanked the LRA for the seizure and describedthe collaboration between the two government agencies as vital in curbing the illegal importation of medicines and other harmful products into the country.

The seizure is part of an on-going regional customs enforcement operation under the auspices of the World Customs Organization (WCO) code name "Cripharm V" targeted at combating the illicit flow of pharmaceutical products.

In April, the LRA Customs Department turned over to the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authoritya huge quantity of medicines illegally imported through the Liberian-Sierra Leonean border post at Bo Waterside in Grand Cape Mount County.

