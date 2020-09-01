Liberia: Sen. Lawrence Gets CPP's Blessing

The four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) of Liberia on Sunday, August 30 endorsed Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence as their candidate for Grand Bassa County in the upcoming Special Senatorial Election in Liberia.

The endorsement of the Liberty Party (LP) Political Leader created a huge gathering with hundreds of partisans of the Collaborating Political Parties including the Political Leaders of the Unity Party (UP) Former Vice President Joseph Boakai, the All Liberian Party (ALP), Benoni Urey and several stakeholders.

Former Vice President Joseph Boakia told the citizens of Grand Bassa that the CPP will stand with Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence to ensure that she maintains the senatorial position in the county.

According to him, the senator has proven to be one of the best senators in Liberia due to the level of work that she has done within the Liberian Senate during the past years.

"Grand Bassa County is blessed to have Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence as their senator because I served as president for the Liberian Senate before and I know exactly the kind of senator she is in Liberia," former VP Boakai said.

He further said "We have come to let you know that Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence is not going to stand alone in the upcoming election. we are with her and we will remain with her to the end because we want to see Liberia moving forward by having people like Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence , Darius Dillon and others at the House of Senate."

At the same time, Benoni Urey, Political Leader of the ALP said the CPP is not ready to forgo a seat in the upcoming Special Senatorial Election due to the vision of the CPP to see Liberia develop.

"We have come to tell you the Bassa people that Nyonblee Kanagr Lawrence your daughter and your senator is not only working for the people of Grand Bassa County, but the people of Liberia," Urey said.

"We the CPP will not rest until we see this country moving forward in the hands of good and hardworking leaders like Sen. Lawrence, Sen. Dillon and several other great leaders from the CPP," he added.

He mentioned that Sen. Lawrence is their choice for the upcoming Special Senatorial Election in Grand Bassa County ; urging all partisans of ALP, ANC, UP and LP to start working to ensure that the Lawmaker retain the senatorial position.

For her part, Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, Senator of Grand Bassa County mentioned that her endorsement as candidate for the Collaborating Political Parties is a privilege that the people of Grand Bassa County need to uphold.

"I want to say thank you to the CPP leaders for taking a board step by endorsing me as their candidate, but it's not my endorsement, it's an endorsement for the great people of Grand Bassa County," she said.

She further said "I am over excited today because the people of Grand Bassa County have made it clear that they have accepted the endorsement of their daughter by the four Collaborating Political Parties by coming out in their numbers."

Madam Lawrence mentioned that the upcoming campaign is no longer in her hands, but the people of Grand Bassa County.

"Today I have gotten to understand that I am no longer on my own because the great people of Grand Bassa County have spoken by the turnout at this endorsement program. I want say thank you and it is time for us to continue the work".

Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence won the senatorial seat in 2013 after the death of former Senator John F. Whitfield who served for one year as senator of Grand Bassa County before is demise.