Liberia: Steve Tequah Breaks Ground in Cesto City

-Begins Street Pavement

A citizen seeking to represent the people of River Cess at the Liberian Senate has broken ground for the concrete pavement of Cestos City's main street.

A release from the office of Steve Tequah says the sketch of road to experience pavement is the airfield-Cestos city hall corridor.

Speaking on the source of the funding for the project, the release quotes the aspirant as saying Diaspora Liberians who believed in his leadership are mobilizing resources for the road.

According to him, the Cestos road is among several other roads to be paved by him this year.

"We will pave the road that leads to the St. Francis Hospital in Cestos. The main entrance to Bodowhea Town in Monweh is part of our plan as well. We will connect other major towns in River Cess," the release quotes the aspirant.

Tequah is among nearly a dozen of kinsmen aspiring for the single seat. The seat is being occupied by Senator Dallas A. V. Gueh of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Steve Tequah, former County Superintendents Wellington Geevon-Smith, Bob RancyZiankahn, broadcast journalist and banker turned politician JanjayBloh, former Grand Bassa County Representative Gabriel Buchanan Smith, and Liberia Agriculture Company's Senior Accountant, Winston Borbor, are some of the notable names vying for the seat.

It's being alleged that Tequah is placed in the race to sabotage the election of Wellington Geevon-Smith.

At the moment, Geevon-Smith is considered the favorite among contenders. He comes from River Cess district two.

It's believed having Steve in the race will suppress Geevon's votes to the advantage of incumbent Senator Gueh.

Recent development interventions including the electrification of major towns in Senator Gueh's home district of Monweh through solar lights have defeated this argument.