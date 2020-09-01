Liberia: Janjay Village of Hope CEO Relinquishes Post

-Accepts Petitions To Contest

With barely four months to the holding of the Special Senatorial Election in Liberia, the Chief Executive Officer of Janjay Village of Hope has relinquished her post and accepted several petitions from scores of citizens from Grand Bassa County asking her to contest.

Several citizens gathered at the Bassa Governor Court in Buchanan to listen to Madam Magdalene Harris after petitioning her months ago.

The hope of the citizens was restored after Madam Harris openly told the people of Grand Bassa County that she's going to contest the 2020 Special Senatorial Election.

Madam Magdalene Harris told the people of Grand Bassa that the time has come for the county to move forward by building sustainable institutions, growing the economy, and seeking fiscal stability.

She mentioned that the people of Grand Bassa County need to be empowered.

"We must engage and support programs that protect our citizens' interests globally. We must work to ensure that our citizens have the opportunity to make a difference in their lives economically, and be trusted to drive their own destiny," she said.

Madam Harris further said "We must work hard with citizens to develop their individual willpower to transform the future of their county. It is the political will and leadership we need to move the county forward."

She asserted that she grew up in the village and knows what it was to go to school with no desks, books, or pencils and then go home no food; adding that she gained her education both in Liberia and the United States, through the grace of God.

Madam Harris asserted that for more than four decades, the situation has not changed.

"The lives of people must improve. We must find a way, to work together with them and to improve the condition of their lives. After serving many humanitarian organizations, I'm now ready to promote change through service in Grand Bassa County to make a break with the past for the better," she said.

Madam Harris mentioned "Improving the quality of life for Grand Bassa citizens and residents and this can only be done through our willingness to promote change through service. Our goal for this county will be built around five pillars."

The former Chief Executive Officer of Janjay Village of Hope said "Peace Building and Social Protection ensuring justice in other to create trust among our residents. We must reconcile our differences to bring healing, empowering youth, women, and people living with disability in the county are key things."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must grow our agriculture sector through farming, agro processing, and marketing, encouraging small business development, creating employment opportunity, focusing on workforce development, and encouraging direct foreign investment and partnerships," she said.

Madam Harris expanded "Our quality of life needs improvement in the areas of health, education, water, sanitation and waste management. We need to invest in a farm to market roads, bridges, technology, and affordable energy outside of Monrovia and to improve good governance, community engagement, access to leaders, reports, ensuring transparency and accountability to our citizens."

Incumbent Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence was the only female amongst several males aspiring for the Senatorial race in the county. Madam Magdalene Harris's acceptance makes her the second female aspirant for the Grand Bassa senatorial race.