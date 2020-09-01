Liberia: 'Rape is Not Bigger Than us'

Hundreds of angry women from various women and youth groups of Liberia took to the streets of Monrovia in protest of the rape amendment bill recently by the Senate.

-Liberia To Convene National Conference On Rape, SGBV

President George Weah says rape is not bigger than citizens of the country and as such; all hands need to get on deck to end rape by 2022-2023.

The Liberian leader and members of the taskforce which comprised of Ministries of Gender, Education, Health, Labor Information, Finance and Development Planning and Internal Affairs were locked up in the meeting held at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town on Monday August 31, 2020.

After hours of deliberations, President Weah in a brief interview with reporters described the issue of rape as a sensitive issue that needs to be looked at by everyone in the Liberian society.

In this effort, the Liberian Government is poised to convene a National Conference on rape and Sexual Gender Based Violence in the country beginning this Thursday and Friday.

"In 2017, we matched in the streets for rape and I am going to say something to you here" president Weah said indicating that because of their match, current Monrovia City Corporation boss, Jefferson Koijee went to jail on the Angel Tokpah's case.

According to him, their action in 2017 was meant to put an end to the issue.

He went on to say "rape is something that should not be in our society. So, we are doing our best to make sure we stop rape."

The Liberian leader rallied the efforts of civil society organizations, the Legislature, the media and Liberians in general to join forces in making sure that rape becomes something of history adding "it is not bigger than us. The press needs to join the government, because you are the voice of the voiceless and I am inviting you now to join us to create awareness that Liberians are serious about rape."

Speaking to the recent actions of the Anti-Rape protesters who refused to present their petition to Gender Minister, the Liberian Leader said he had his deputy who should have represented him at that time.

"If you do not give your message through the deputy that I sent, then you do not want me to know what your issues are" the Liberian leader indicated looking directly in the faces of the reporters.

He has advised every Liberian to respect each other.

According to him, on July 29, 2020, he and his cabinet ministers met at the Ministerial Complex to discuss rape issues.

It can be recalled last week, Liberians young and old, boys and girls gathered in the Monrovia; Liberian Capital with a three day protestation intended to draw the attention of government.

With the expected conference and onwards eagle-eyes placed on the issue of rape, one could say the light will come after the thunders.