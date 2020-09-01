Tanzania: Yanga Squad Formidable, Zlatko

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Zlatko Krmpotic said he was convinced with the level of performance displayed by his side after posting a 2-0 win over Aigle Noir on Sunday.

The two teams met at a fully packed Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam to climax the eventful 'SportPesa Wiki ya Mwananchi' gala and was also used to parade the team's players to be featured this season.

At his first post-match briefing, the Serbian trainer was full of praise to his new squad while calling on the team to be given ample time for his chemistry to operate well.

"Let me thank the support from Yanga fans who came in big number to watch this game. This is the first match for me and I do not know every player but I am sure that the few days we have to train together are enough to make players know each other better.

"My promise to Yanga fans is work and discipline. We have good players who need to be given ample time to make the team click. But Yanga need no time, they deserve to be on top and I will do my best to facilitate that," said him.

On his part, the visiting side's coach Niyonkuru Gustave also hailed the massive attendance at the stadium saying it is hardly seen in Burundi.

"To say the truth, if in Burundi we had a big attendance of supporters like what I have seen, we could have been very far in terms of football development that is why you are much better than us," he said.

Commenting on the game itself, Gustave saluted Yanga keeper Farouk Shikalo saying he is brilliant after he made two daring saves to keep his side safe from conceding.

He then disclosed that the red card flashed to his player midway in the first half took them out of the game as they lost ground against the highly motivated hosts.

"What I have seen is that they (Yanga) have a good team but they need to stay together for a long time to prove their potential," he said.

Two goals from Congo DR import Tuisila Kisinda and Michael Saprong from Ghana who hit the second goal with a piercing header were enough to propel Yanga to the much needed victory to go along with the colourful day.

The two new arrivals were on fire, showing off their skills to please the witnessing fans and members of the club against the visitors who were also more organised despite ending the game with ten men on the battlefield.

In a nutshell, almost every player who had a chance to play on the day had a marvelous time, a spirit which has pleased many Yanga fans in the country.

The Jangwani side will again be in action on Sunday as they expect to host Tanzania Prisons in their inaugural match of this season's top flight league at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

Meanwhile, after a long wait, Yanga's new striker Yacouba Sogne landed in the country yesterday afternoon, some hours before the closure of the transfer window at 11:59 pm.

His arrival means coach Krmpotic will have the option of at least four strikers who are Michael Saprong, Waziri Junior, Ditram Nchimbi and him Yacouba Sogne.